Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 46.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 32.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,028,000 after buying an additional 64,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 100.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,420,000 after buying an additional 446,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.21.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

