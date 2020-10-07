BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,530 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,900 shares of company stock worth $19,722,875 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

