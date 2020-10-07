Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,085. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.