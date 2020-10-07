Gradient Investments LLC Sells 98,585 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,585 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 667,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,191,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 284,598 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 388,734 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.