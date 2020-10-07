Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.43.

Shares of GS stock opened at $201.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

