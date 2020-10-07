Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 27,178 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

