Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Five Below worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,431,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.81.

FIVE stock opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $140.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.