Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.85% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4,492.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $2,330,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 592,055 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

