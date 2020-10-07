Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPLT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $96.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.