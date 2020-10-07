Exane Derivatives Sells 305 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

