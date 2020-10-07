Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

