Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 119.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Guardant Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 91.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $519,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,712.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 527,397 shares of company stock valued at $53,384,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

