Exane Derivatives Raises Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after buying an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after buying an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $35,258,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $290,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

