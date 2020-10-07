Exane Derivatives Has $226,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

