AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 37,600.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,869,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,136 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 840,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 783,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $20,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

