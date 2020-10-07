Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 25,269.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.09% of Denison Mines worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 502,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,671,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,645 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Denison Mines stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.58.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

