Exane Derivatives Has $281,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $146.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

