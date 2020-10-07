State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 34,729 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 328.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.62.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $156,583.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,865 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,197. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

