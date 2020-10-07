State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $682.38 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.74.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.