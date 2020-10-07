William Hunter Hilarides Acquires 10,000 Shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Director William Hunter Hilarides acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.14.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

