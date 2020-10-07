State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

