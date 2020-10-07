State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 36,143 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $42,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 697.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $106.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.