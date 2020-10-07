Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,498,000 after buying an additional 585,790 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

NYSE TIF opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.