State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

