Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $762,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Park National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park National by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Park National during the second quarter worth $3,664,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Park National during the second quarter worth $815,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

