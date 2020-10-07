Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.45% of Saratoga Investment worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $294,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment Corp has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($2.54). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

