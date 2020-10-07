Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,900 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 30.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $585.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

