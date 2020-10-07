Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 36,200 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.