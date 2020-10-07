Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 29,600 Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,500 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,000 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

