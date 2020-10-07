Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Vocera Communications worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $984.94 million, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.11.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $353,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $388,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,363. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.