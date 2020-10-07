FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of FARO Technologies worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $53,702.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

