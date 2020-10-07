Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $5.59 Million Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vivint Smart Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $46,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $5,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $3,805,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 549.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VVNT opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

