Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 163.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siris Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,448,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,170,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Plantronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

