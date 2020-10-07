Alexey Lugovskoy Sells 1,627 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $26,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $90,314.40.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Morphic by 326.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Morphic by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morphic by 88.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

