Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Cerus worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cerus by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $148,752.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $975,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 23,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $167,000.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,585 shares in the company, valued at $343,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,911 shares of company stock worth $1,994,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

CERS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

