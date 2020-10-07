Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Century Communities worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Communities by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Century Communities by 95.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.88. Century Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

