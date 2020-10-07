AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $156,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9,137.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 331,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 327,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,863 shares during the period.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

