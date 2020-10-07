AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,276,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 187,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KALA. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of KALA opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

