Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $86.76.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

