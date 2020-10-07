Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRL. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,712,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,580,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 2,627,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,892,000 after buying an additional 664,233 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

