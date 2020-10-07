Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year.

Shares of OPHLF opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.08. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

