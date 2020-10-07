Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year.

Shares of OPHLF opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.08. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share
Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share
STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Truist Securiti Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings
Truist Securiti Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share
Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report