STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report released on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year.

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SLFPY opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.