JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

JPM stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $298.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,764,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,150,000 after buying an additional 160,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

