Truist Securiti Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SITC. Raymond James lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SITE Centers by 11.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.