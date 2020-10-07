SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report issued on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

