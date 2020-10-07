Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ANF opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

