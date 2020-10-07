Head-To-Head Comparison: Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) versus BioForce Nanosciences (NASDAQ:BFNH)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -803.60% -5,681.44% -63.72% BioForce Nanosciences N/A -442,575.50% -307,215.56%

51.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and BioForce Nanosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $9.30 million 65.38 -$84.31 million ($1.55) -6.96 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 954.50 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Volatility & Risk

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.09%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

