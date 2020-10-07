Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.96 and last traded at $115.19. Approximately 58,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 244,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01.

