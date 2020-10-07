Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.96 and last traded at $115.19. Approximately 58,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 244,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Poseida Therapeutics vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison
Poseida Therapeutics vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison
Reviewing Weyco Group and Delta Apparel
Reviewing Weyco Group and Delta Apparel
Head-To-Head Comparison: Accelerate Diagnostics versus BioForce Nanosciences
Head-To-Head Comparison: Accelerate Diagnostics versus BioForce Nanosciences
Comparing GoPro and Ballantyne Strong
Comparing GoPro and Ballantyne Strong
Head-To-Head Contrast: Ballantyne Strong and GoPro
Head-To-Head Contrast: Ballantyne Strong and GoPro
Financial Survey: Crexendo and Its Peers
Financial Survey: Crexendo and Its Peers


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report