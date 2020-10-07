iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.38 and last traded at $147.47. 115,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 66,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.02.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Poseida Therapeutics vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison
Poseida Therapeutics vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison
Reviewing Weyco Group and Delta Apparel
Reviewing Weyco Group and Delta Apparel
Head-To-Head Comparison: Accelerate Diagnostics versus BioForce Nanosciences
Head-To-Head Comparison: Accelerate Diagnostics versus BioForce Nanosciences
Comparing GoPro and Ballantyne Strong
Comparing GoPro and Ballantyne Strong
Head-To-Head Contrast: Ballantyne Strong and GoPro
Head-To-Head Contrast: Ballantyne Strong and GoPro
Financial Survey: Crexendo and Its Peers
Financial Survey: Crexendo and Its Peers


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report