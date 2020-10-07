iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.38 and last traded at $147.47. 115,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 66,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.02.

