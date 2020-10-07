Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.13 and last traded at $65.69. Approximately 670,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 156,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

